Packer boys advance four to Section 1AAA finals

Published 9:28 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin boys golf team advanced four golfers to the second day of the Section 1AAA meet after a solid performance in Lake City Tuesday.

Cale Tupy, who shot a 77, Isaac Erickson, who shot a 76, Izaac Erickson, who shot a personal best 77, and Elijah Krueger, who shot an 82, will all play in Wednesday’s final in pursuit of a state berth.

The Packers finished with a team score of 311, which was good for seventh place out of 12 teams. However, it is not enough to advance Austin to Wednesday’s round as a team.

Austin scoring: Cale Tupy, 76; Isaac Anderson, 76; Izaac Erickson, 77; Elijah Krueger, 82; Carter Hovelsrud, 94; Owen O’Rourke, 98

