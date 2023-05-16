Packer baseball team takes two from Faribault Published 9:29 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

The Austin baseball team swept Faribault (2-12 overall) in a pair of five inning games by scores of 3-1 and 3-1 in Seltz Field Monday.

Dakota Retterath went two-for-four on the day for the Packers (6-7 overall).

Austin 3, Faribault 1

Austin pitching: Peyton Ransom (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K

Austin hitting: Dakota Retterath, 1-for-2, double, RBI; Nick Robertson, 2-for-2, double, R; Peyton Ransom, 1-for-2, R

Austin 3, Faribault 2

Austin pitching: Sam Oelfke, 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 ER, 2 K; Blake Cummings, 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 5 K

Austin hitting: Dakota Retterath, 1-for-2, R, SB; Nick Robertson, 1-for-1, 2 R, SB; Isaac Stromlund, 1-for-2, RBI, SB