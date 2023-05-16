Packer baseball team takes two from Faribault

Published 9:29 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin baseball team swept Faribault (2-12 overall) in a pair of five inning games by scores of 3-1 and 3-1 in Seltz Field Monday.

Dakota Retterath went two-for-four on the day for the Packers (6-7 overall).

Austin 3, Faribault 1

Email newsletter signup

Austin pitching: Peyton Ransom (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K

Austin hitting: Dakota Retterath, 1-for-2, double, RBI; Nick Robertson, 2-for-2, double, R; Peyton Ransom, 1-for-2, R

Austin 3, Faribault 2

Austin pitching: Sam Oelfke, 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 ER, 2 K; Blake Cummings, 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 5 K

Austin hitting: Dakota Retterath, 1-for-2, R, SB; Nick Robertson, 1-for-1, 2 R, SB; Isaac Stromlund, 1-for-2, RBI, SB

More RSS General

Athletics use big fifth inning to beat Saint Clair

Playing with the boys: Local club teams are excited about the future of MSHSL sanctioned boys volleyball

Packer boys golf team takes sixth in Lake City

Falcons knock Packers out of section team tournament

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections