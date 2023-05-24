Packer baseball team splits a doubleheader in Red Wing Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

The Austin baseball team split a doubleheader in Red Wing (13-7 overall) as the Packers won the first game 11-5 and dropped the nightcap 7-0 Tuesday.

Sam Oelfke allowed just one earned run in three-and-two thirds of an inning for the Packers (7-11 overall).

Austin 11, Red Wing 5

Austin pitching: Sam Oelfke (W) 3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K; Brayden Bishop 3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 K

Austin hitting: Dakota Retterath 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 1 R; Nick Robertson 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 1 SB; Isaac Osgood 2-for-3 2 R; Isaac Stromlund 1-for-4, 1 R; Ethan Anderson 2-for-5, SB; Sam Oelfke 1-for-1, R; Brayden Bishop, 3-for-4, double, 2 RBI, 1 R; Samuel Winkels, 3-for-4, RBI, 1 R

Red Wing 7, Austin 0

Austin pitching: Peyton Ransom (L) 3 IP, 4 H, 4 BBs, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 K; Blake Cummings 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K

Austin hitting: Nick Robertson 2-for-3 double; Peyton Ransom 1-for-2 double