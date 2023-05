Packer baseball team falls to Stewartville, will host elimination game Tuesday Published 4:27 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

The No. 5 seeded Austin baseball team lost its Section 1AAA opener to No. 4 Stewartville 3-0 in Stewartville Saturday.

The Packers (7-13 overall) will host No. 8 Faribault in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.