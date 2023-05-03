Packer baseball team falls to Mankato East Published 10:20 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The Austin baseball team lost to Mankato East 7-4 in Mankato Tuesday.

The Cougars scored five runs in the bottom of the first to go up 5-4 and Austin (3-5 overall) didn’t score a run after the second inning.

Austin pitching: Peyton Ransom (L) 4 IP, 4 H, 7 BB, 6 R, 1 ER, 4 K; Sam Oelfke 2 IP, 1 H, 2BB, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K

Austin hitting: Nick Robertson 1-for-3, 1 double, RBI, 1 R; Peyton Ransom 1-for-3 RBI; Isaac Stromlund 1-for-4 R; Ethan Anderson 1-for-2; Samuel Winkels 1-for-3