Packer baseball team eliminates Falcons, will play at Stewartville Thursday Published 9:24 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The No. 5 seeded Austin baseball team ousted No. 8 Faribault (3-18 overall) 10-7 to keep its season alive in a Section 1AAA elimination game in Seltz Field Tuesday.

The Packers (8-13 overall) scored nine runs in the first two frames to jump out early.

Austin will now play another elimination game at No. 4 Stewartville at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Email newsletter signup

Austin pitching: Sam Oelfke, 2 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K; Brayden Bishop, 2 IP, 1 H, 7 BB, 3 ER, 6 K; Blake Cummings, 3 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 1 ER, 1 K

Austin hitting: Dakota Retterath, 2-for-3, triple, RBI; Nick Robertson, 2-for-3, double, triple, 2 R; Ethan Anderson, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Kody Blom, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Brayden Bishop, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Isaiah Conway, 2-for-2, double, triple, RBI