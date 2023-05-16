Our Opinion: Young Scientist Program provides a template for future success Published 5:55 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

For a number of years now, STEM education has been put to the forefront in a number of schools including right here in Austin, as well as smaller schools such as Southland Public Schools, which has dedicated a large number of resources toward its robotics program.

Most recently, this dedication to STEM education was evident in the Young Scientist Program, which put IJ Holton Intermediate School and Ellis Middle School students into the labs of Hormel Institute scientists to give them a direct perspective of the arms of science.

With hopeful plans to grow the program in the future, the Young Scientist Program can be a template for other districts and communities to provide the same opportunities.

How interesting would it be to put students into the ground floor of Nu-Tek? Or by inviting students to Northern Country Co-Op locations.

With so many businesses and industries devoted to using science in some manner, the opportunities to grow similar programs is an opportunity to grow business, industry and science professions in the future.

The Young Scientist Program teases student’s minds and invites them to explore further what a career in science could be, especially when you consider just how many areas science touches.

To introduce these opportunities early — not just teach, but involve — opens doors to futures that students might otherwise not consider.

The scope of the Young Scientist Program itself will be kept to The Hormel Institute, but now that it’s out there, it’s an idea for other industries and businesses to see first hand what the potential is for the future.