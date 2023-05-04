One of two charged with dissemination of child pornography pleads guilty Published 2:03 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

Second suspect enters pleas of not guilty

Jose Luis Rodriguez, one of two people charged in a child pornography case last month, as well as a pair of drug charges, has pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court.

Rodriguez, 27, pleaded guilty on Thursday to two felony counts of dissemination of child pornography involving a minor under the age of 13.

According to court documents, as part of a plea agreement, Rodriguez agreed to plead guilty to the charges and will be sentenced to 100 months in prison and 15 years probation.

The remaining charges will be dismissed during an official sentencing on Aug. 31.

Rodriguez was initially charged with a total of 19 felonies after he and the second suspect, 33-year-old Anna Victoria Gravina, were arrested on April 18. Seventeen of those felonies were dissemination of child pornography and possession of pornographic work that includes minors under 13.

The other two charges, also felonies, were for storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult and fifth degree drug possession. Both are among the charges that will be dropped in August.

Gravina, on the other hand, pleaded not guilty Thursday to all eight felony charges she is facing including dissemination of child pornography involving a minor under age 13 and possession of pornographic work involving a minor under 13. She is also facing one count of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult.

Her next court appearance will be a pre-trial appearance on Aug. 11.