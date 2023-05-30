Northern Country Co-Op announces scholarship winners Published 6:59 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Five 2023 graduating high school seniors have been selected to receive a Northern Country Cooperative Company scholarship.

They are Nathan Kiefer, Ashley Koenigs, Peyton Roe, Payton Sailor, and Alexis Steckelberg. Each will receive a $500 scholarship when attending an accredited college and are enrolled in an agriculture or ag-related program of study.

Nathan Kiefer, of LeRoy, son of Dan and Annette Kiefer, is enrolled in the John Deere Tech/Diesel Program at NICC in Calmar, Iowa. Brad Bergan, NCC Feed Mill Lead presented the award.

Ashley Koenigs, of Riceville, Iowa, daughter of Craig Koenigs, is enrolled in Iowa State for Agricultural Engineering. Shawn Mauer, NCC Grain Dept. Manager presented the award.

Peyton Roe, of LeRoy, son of Chad and Dawn Roe, is enrolled in NICC, Calmar, Iowa and his major area of study is Applied Science. Brad Bergan, NCC Feed Mill Lead presented the award.

Payton Sailor, of Conger, daughter of Tim and Miranda Sailor, is enrolled in South Dakota State University for a double major in Agriculture Education and Agriculture Leadership. Melody Gossman, NCC Agronomist presented the award.

Alexis Steckelberg, of Blooming Prairie, daughter of Karl and Tricia Streckelberg, is enrolled at South Dakota State for Agricultural Studies. Kurt Jones, NCC Location Lead presented the award.

Scholarship certificates were presented to recipients at Riceville High School on May 10, Blooming Prairie High School on May 10, LeRoy-Ostrander High School on May 21, and Alden-Conger High School on May 30. The scholarship application can be found at www.ncountrycoop.com.