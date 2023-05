Nelson leads LP at the plate and the mound in win over GMLOK Published 9:46 am Friday, May 19, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team beat GMLOK 9-4 in Kingsland Thursday.

Mac Nelson struck out 10 to win the game and he also homered for LP (15-1 overall).

LP pitching: Mac Nelson (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 10 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 2-for-3, RBI, 2R, double; Mac Nelson, 2-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Hunter VaDeer, 2-for-3, double, 3 R; Isaac Nelsen, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs