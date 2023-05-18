Nelsen strikes out 12 as Athletics down Falcons Published 8:22 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team topped Wabasha-Kellogg 9-3 in Marcusen Park Wednesday.

Isaac Nelson struck out 12 for LP (14-1 overall) and Mac Nelson added two doubles and two RBIs.

LP pitching: Isaac Nelsen (W) 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 12 K; Dane Schara, 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 2-for-3, RBI, R; Mac Nelson, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Isaac Nelsen, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Dane Schara, 1-for-3, R; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Jack Klingfus, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Trey Anderson, 2-for-3, 2 R