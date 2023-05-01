Mower County businesses among Best Places to Work winners
Published 2:02 pm Monday, May 1, 2023
Workforce Development on Monday released its 15 Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota.
The companies represent 11 southeast Minnesota counties and were honored on Thursday, April 27 as part of the 2023 Workforce Development Forum.
Two of the businesses are Mower County based including Mower County in the Large Employer category and IBI of Brownsdale in the Small Employer category.
The Best Places to Work awards program was a commissioned study by Workforce Development, Inc. The purpose of the program was to recognize some of the best employers in our local area and provide vital information to companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees.
Each company participating was required to complete a 40-question survey that allowed their employment practices to be analyzed by the consulting firm of Personnel Dynamics Consulting of Florida. Every company participating in the survey will receive a detailed 25-page report detailing the information on their company and the results of the survey. Those companies who are being recognized receive a special award at the Best Places to Work Awards Banquet.
The data was measured on such parameters as: turnover, rate of growth, promotion rates, employee evaluations and feedback, percentage of employee injured, diversity of management, benefits offered, training expenditures, paid days off and increase in pay. The Workforce Development, Inc. and sponsors joined forces to bring the Best Places to Work program to Southeast Minnesota.
Small Employer
(Under 50 Employees)
Arcadian Bank
IBI Data
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.
Southeast Service Cooperative
Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency
Mid-Size Employer
(50-150 employees)
Albert Lea Seed House
Crown Cork and Seal
Custom Alarm
K&G Manufacturing
Peoples Energy Cooperative
Large Employer
(Over 150 employees)
Benike Construction
Gemini, Inc.
Mower County
Olmsted County
Zumbro Family Health Center