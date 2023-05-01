Mower County businesses among Best Places to Work winners Published 2:02 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

Workforce Development on Monday released its 15 Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota.

The companies represent 11 southeast Minnesota counties and were honored on Thursday, April 27 as part of the 2023 Workforce Development Forum.

Two of the businesses are Mower County based including Mower County in the Large Employer category and IBI of Brownsdale in the Small Employer category.

Email newsletter signup

The Best Places to Work awards program was a commissioned study by Workforce Development, Inc. The purpose of the program was to recognize some of the best employers in our local area and provide vital information to companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees.

Each company participating was required to complete a 40-question survey that allowed their employment practices to be analyzed by the consulting firm of Personnel Dynamics Consulting of Florida. Every company participating in the survey will receive a detailed 25-page report detailing the information on their company and the results of the survey. Those companies who are being recognized receive a special award at the Best Places to Work Awards Banquet.

The data was measured on such parameters as: turnover, rate of growth, promotion rates, employee evaluations and feedback, percentage of employee injured, diversity of management, benefits offered, training expenditures, paid days off and increase in pay. The Workforce Development, Inc. and sponsors joined forces to bring the Best Places to Work program to Southeast Minnesota.

Small Employer

(Under 50 Employees)

Arcadian Bank

IBI Data

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

Southeast Service Cooperative

Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency

Mid-Size Employer

(50-150 employees)

Albert Lea Seed House

Crown Cork and Seal

Custom Alarm

K&G Manufacturing

Peoples Energy Cooperative

Large Employer

(Over 150 employees)

Benike Construction

Gemini, Inc.

Mower County

Olmsted County

Zumbro Family Health Center