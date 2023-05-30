Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-35 identified

Published 5:32 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By Daily Herald

A Lakeville motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 35 three miles north of the Iowa border.  

Michael Gerard Kerns, 63, was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson Touring southbound on I-35 when the bike lost control and went into the median barrier at 11:28 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.  Glenville Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The crash reported indicated Kerns was not wearing a helmet, and no alcohol was detected.

