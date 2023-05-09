MnDOT asks motorists, farm equipment operators to safely share the road during planting season Published 6:11 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Motorists traveling on Minnesota roads this spring should watch for large farm equipment moving from farm to farm for planting season, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Since 2020, there were 391 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota, resulting in six deaths and 143 injuries. Inattentive driving and speed were the biggest contributing factors in those crashes.

“Farmers need our highways to access fields statewide, so motorists should prepare to encounter slow-moving farm vehicles; especially on rural, two-lane roads,” said Brian Sorenson, state traffic engineer.

Farm equipment is large and heavy, making it hard for operators to accelerate, slow down and stop. The equipment also makes wide turns and sometimes crosses over the center line. In addition, farm vehicles can create large blind spots, making it difficult for operators to see approaching vehicles.