MINUTES 4.24.23

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board held a special meeting on 4/24/23 in the District Office Conf Room, 401 Third Ave NW in Austin. Chair Green called meeting to order at 4 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc (4:03 pm), Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young. Don Leathers absent.

Young/Dube approval of agenda, 5-0

Public Hearing on tax abatement request from Bigelow & Lennon Construction for new home construction at 1302 18th St NE. Dube/Young approval of tax abatement request, 5-0

Public Hearing on tax abatement request from Greg & Courtney Hackensmith for new home construction at 23779 555th Ave. Young/Dube to approve tax abatement request, 5-0

Kroc/Dube to approve minor revisions to policies 408, 419, 420, 422, 507, 408, 509, 514, 519, 520, 521, 522 and 523, 6-0. Updated policies will be posted on district website.

K-12 math audit findings shared with the board.

A facilities study was presented by ISG Architects.

Dube/Sorenson to adjourn at 5:44 pm, 6-0

By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

May 24, 2023

