MINUTES 4.10.23 Published 7:43 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board met in regular session on 4/10/23 at 5:30 pm in the Annex Recital Hall located at AHS Annex, 205 4th Street NW, Austin, MN. Chair Green called meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlisterand Peggy Young. Evan Sorenson absent.

Young/Dube approval of agenda, 6-0

A public hearing was conducted on tax abatement request from New Horizon Homes for new home at 1803 18th Place NE. Young/Kroc to approve. 5-1 with Leathers voting no.

Kroc/Dube approval of 3/13/23 and 3/27/23 meeting minutes, 6-0

Kroc/Dube approval of personnel report, 6-0

Kroc/Dube approval of bills for payment, 6-0

Kroc/Dube approval of Oct, 2022 treasurer’s report, 6-0

Young/McAlister approval of donations, 6-0

Individual motions made, seconded and carried unanimously to approve the non-renewal of the probationary teaching contracts of Joceline Cruz Ramirez, Lorissa Hanson, Boyd Hazzard, Christian

Paulson, Nicole Tompos and Maleah Thurman effective at the end of 2022-23 school year.

Young/Dube approval of revised policy 428, 6-0

Leathers/Young to enter closed session at 7:05 pm for the purpose of discussion on contract

negotiation strategy, 6-0

Young/Dube to enter open session at 7:41 pm, 6-0

Young/Kroc to adjourn at 7:41 pm, 6-0

By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

The above is a summary of meeting proceedings. The complete minutes are available on the district

website at www.austin.k12.mn.us as well as on file and available for review in the Superintendent’s

Office, 401 Third Avenue NW.

Austin Daily Herald:

May 24, 2023

MINUTES 4.10.23