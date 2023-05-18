Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies hosts Go Bingo, Bango, Bongo Published 8:16 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

The Meadow Greens – Ramsey Ladies Golf Club got together for a game of Bingo, Bango, Bongo on Wednesday.

Points were earned for being the first player on the green, for being closest to the pin, and for being the first one to put it in the cup. If a player earned all three points on a single hole, they were awarded an extra three bonus points. Doris Hagen, Patty Peterson, Lisa Place, Mary Jo Swoboda, Jan Waller, and Linda Youngmark all scored an extra three points during their round, and Barb Ruhter scored six bonus points during her round.

Winners on the front nine were Barb Ruhter with 19 points, Lisa Place with 15, and Doris Hagen with 13 (tie was broken by handicap hole). On the back nine, Mary Jo Swoboda took a win with 15 points, and Andrea McNelly and Patty Peterson both won with 13 points.

Chip-ins were made by Carrie Schwirtz on holes No. 4 and 11, Chris Swatfager on hole No. 6, and Karen Baier on hole No. 7. A birdie was made by Karen Baier on hole No. 7.