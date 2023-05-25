Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Golf Club plays straight Low Net Published 1:55 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

On Wednesday, the Play of the Day for the Meadow Greens – Ramsey Ladies Golf Club was straight Low Net. Lisa Place took a win on the front nine with a score of 33, and Carrie Schwirtz and Mary Jo Swoboda both shot a 36 for wins. On the back nine, Joyce Anderson and Chris Swatfager both took wins with a 36.

Carmel Taylor had a chip-in on hole No. 17, and Mary Jo Swoboda had the only birdie for the day on hole No. 4.