Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Golf Club plays straight Low Net

Published 1:55 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Daily Herald

On Wednesday, the Play of the Day for the Meadow Greens – Ramsey Ladies Golf Club was straight Low Net. Lisa Place took a win on the front nine with a score of 33, and Carrie Schwirtz and Mary Jo Swoboda both shot a 36 for wins. On the back nine, Joyce Anderson and Chris Swatfager both took wins with a 36.

Carmel Taylor had a chip-in on hole No. 17, and Mary Jo Swoboda had the only birdie for the day on hole No. 4.

