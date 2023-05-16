McCarthy honored by City Council Published 6:12 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Long time Port Authority member Jerry McCarthy was honored Monday night by the Austin City Council during its biweekly meeting.

McCarthy, who served on the Port Authority from 1996 through to this year, has been in long term service throughout both city and county entities over the years, believing it’s a person’s duty to serve the community in some capacity.

“For me it was an honor to serve the port authority,” McCarthy said Monday after being honored. “I think it’s every citizen’s obligation to contribute.”

“There comes a time when you realize it’s time to leave,” he added.

McCarthy was also recognized earlier in the year by the Mower County Board of Commissioners for his time on the Planning and Board of Adjustment, on which he served for nine years.

He’s also been recognized by the Austin HRA Board of Commissioners for his time on the Port Authority.