Mary Jo (Chase) Heimermann passed away March 31, 2023 in Orlando, FL.

Mary was born September 26, 1944 in Austin MN. She went to Queen of Angels Grade school, Graduated from Pacelli High school. Met and married Wayne Heimermann of Austin in 1964. Mary loved life, she loved to laugh any kind of fun, she was in, her laughter was very contagious. Mary and Wayne had 3 children Jeff, Jason, and Holly. Lived in Austin till the boys graduated, then moved to Stone Mountain GA. Eventually moving to Winter Garden FL. Where she fell in love with Disney and watching her boys succeed there. She enjoyed quilting with her family, she enjoyed bowling, was in Austin Eagles club Lookout auxiliary #703 where she marched with bands and was madam President in 1980-81. Loved playing cards, bingo and gambling at times, also camping. In her youth was big into softball. Mary Jo loved her family and doing things together and adored her Grandchildren Jared, Brady, Alexis and Abby. She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Hazel Chase of Austin MN. Her siblings Daniel Chase, Jeanne (Chase) Haskin also her husband Wayne Heimermann, her daughter Holly Heimermann and sister-in-law Marlene Webb. Survived by her son Jeff, his daughter’s Alexis, Abby Heimermann Winter Garden FL. Son Jason and his (wife) Magdalene, their sons Jared & Brady Heimermann Windermere FL. Also siblings Julia Everson of Austin, Paul & Judy Chase of Naperville IL. John (Jack)Chase of Gleason WI, Jane and her (husband) Mike Hedin of Rochester MN. Dale & Kay Heimermann of St. Cloud MN. Robert Webb of Delafield WI. Mary Jo will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday May the 20th at the Holiday Inn, Austin MN. From 1-3 pm in the Regency Board Room.