Marvin Repinski: Religious life in many forms Published 6:08 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

From the Bible, Micah 6:8:

“The Lord has shown you what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and love kindness (steadfast love), and to walk humbly (wisely) with your God.”

Find out where joy resides and give it a voice far beyond singing for to miss the joy is to miss all. — Robert Louis Stevenson.

The following words were written by Anna Lisa de Jong from the book “Joy Instead of Mourning,” may speak to those with spiritual devotion.

“A Womb”

God’s hand is a womb curled in.

God’s fingers hold the globe, the fragile Earth.

God’s world is a womb.

While God holds us we carry him,

To bear him into the world.

God’s world is alive in us, in all that surrounds.

God’s image seen in everything that has breath and contains life.

God walks pronouncing it as good.

As loved.

Every gender, culture, color.

Each tree, stream and mountain.

Gold’s hand is a womb curled in.

God’s palm a coverage under which we sleep,

Wake, live, make love together.

And take our part in the co-creation to which we’re called,

To bear God into the world

Hymn: Holy, holy, holy, Lord, God of power and might, heaven and earth are full of your glory. Hosanna in the highest. Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord.

The diversity, even the competition and the various ways that may be pictured with humor are as follows and may be sure seen as the manner church-type gatherings are often portrayed:

Recently, just as an ecumenical gathering was commencing, a secretary rushed in shouting: “The building is on fire!”

The methodists gathered in a corner and prayed.

The Baptists cried, “Where is the water?

The Quakers quietly praised God for blessings that fire brings.

The Lutherans posted a notice on the door declaring the fire was evil.

The Roman Catholics passed the plate to cover the damage.

The Jews posted symbols on the doors hoping the fire would pass.

The Congregationalists shouted, “Every man for himself!”

The Fundamentalists proclaimed, “It’s the vengeance of God!”

The Episcopalians proclaimed, “It’s the vengeance of God!”

The Christian Scientists concluded that the fire would burn itself out.

The Presbyterians appointed a chairperson, who was to appoint a committee to look into the matter and submit a written report.

The Unity Students proclaimed the fire had no power over them.

Some atheists in attendance didn’t believe there was a fire.

The secretary grabbed the fire extinguisher and put out the fire.

And the Mormons, having arrived 15 minutes late, missed the fire completely.