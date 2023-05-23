Man makes court appearance tied to 2021 sexual assault Published 7:24 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

An Austin man arrested in 2021 for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl, entered pleas during an appearance in Mower County District Court Monday.

Kevin Alexander Morgan-Price, 21, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts — third degree criminal sexual conduct-victim under 16 and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct-victim 13-15.

These are on top of six felony counts of criminal sexual conduct he pleaded not guilty to in July of 2021.

Email newsletter signup

Morgan-Price was arrested in June of 2021 in connection to the alleged assault that took place earlier that same month.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told Austin police on June 28 that her daughter disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted after she had observed bruises on the girl’s neck. She said the victim reported the assailant was named “Kevin Ronan Price,” later identified as Morgan-Price.

The victim indicated she had known Morgan-Price for about four years and that she had sporadic text and telephone contact with him over the past year. She made in-person contact with him in Pine Island on June 14 and he asked her to go to Rochester with him. They eventually went from Rochester to Austin.

The victim said they went to the Kwik Trip on Fourth Street Northwest and purchased a phone charger. She indicated Morgan-Price took her phone after she charged it and put it in his pocket. They continued to walk around and Morgan-Price took a brown recliner from the side of a street. She said they then went to a wooded area and smoked marijuana.

The victim indicated the marijuana tasted different and she believed it contained another drug. She said she fell asleep on the recliner, but when she woke up, Morgan-Price was having sex with her. She said she told him to stop, but he told her several times to “be quiet” and indicated he got physically violent. She said she was afraid to yell because she thought he would harm her.

Afterwards, the victim was able to get her phone and run away, hiding until about 11 a.m. when she called a friend, who told her to call 911.

No further court dates have been identified.