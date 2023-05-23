Lyle-Pacelli takes down BP Published 7:37 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team scored a 6-3 win over Blooming Prairie in Marcusen Park Saturday.

Dane sChara struck out four in four shutout winnings to grab the win for LP.

LP pitching: Jack Klingfus, 3 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 3 ER, 1 K; Dane Schara, 4 IP, 2 BB, 0 R, 4 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-2, R; Jake Truckenmiller, 1-for-1, RBI; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-1, 2 R; Jack KLingfus, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

BP pitching: Jesse Cardenas (L) 3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 BB, 4 ER; Zach Hein, 2 2/3 iP, 3 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K

BP hitting: Jesse Cardenas, 1-for-4, R; Carsten Ingavlson, 1-for-4, R; Alex Lea, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Lance Lembke, 1-for-RBI; Brady Kittelson, 1-for-3