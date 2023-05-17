Lyle-Pacelli baseball team pours 42 runs on GEAC in a doubleheader sweep Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team had its offense on full throttle as it swept Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger by scores of 33-9 and 9-6 in Marcusen Park Tuesday.

Mac Nelson had a homer, a double and four RBIs in the nightcap for LP (13-1 overall) and Hunter VaDeer had two doubles, a triple and five RBIs in the opener.

LP 33, GEAC 4

LP pitching: Landon Meyer (W) 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K; Mac Nelson, 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-2, 3 RBIs, 4 R; Mac Nelson, 2-for-3, 4 RBIs, 5 R; Hunter VaDeer, 4-for-4, 2 doubles, triple, 5 RBIs, 6 R; Jake Truckenmiller, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Isaac Nelsen, 4-for-5, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Dane Schara, 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 R; Landon Nemitz, 1-for-2, R, RBI; Jack Klingfus, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Isaac Small, 1-for-1, R; Trey Anderson, 0-for-1, RBI, 3 R

LP 9, GEAC 6

LP pitching: Hunter VaDeer (W) 2 IP, 2 BB, 0 R, 6 K; Jake Truckenmiller, 3 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K; Landon Meyer, 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Mac Nelson, 2-for-4, HR, double, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Hunter VaDeer, 0-for-2, 2 R; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-3, RBI; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-1, 2 R