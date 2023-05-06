Lyle-Pacelli baseball team blanks Lions Published 8:59 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team put together another stellar performance as it beat Spring Grove 7-0 for its ninth straight win on the road Friday.

Isaac Nelsen struck out 11 as he allowed just one hit and one walk for LP (9-0 overall). Nelsen also knocked in a run.

LP pitching: Isaac Nelsen (W) 7 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 11 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 0-for-3, R; Mac Nelson, 0-for-2, RBI, R; Jake Truckenmiller, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Dane Schara, 1-for-3, 2 R; Isaac Nelsen, 2-for-3, RBI, R; Jack Klingfus, 1-for-4; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-4