LP’s Nelsen shuts down Lions Published 9:47 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team edged out Spring Grove 3-1 in Marcusen Park Monday.

Isaac Nelsen struck out eight and he allowed three hits for LP (6-0 overall).

LP pitching: Isaac Nelsen (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 0-for-2, R; Jake Truckenmiller, 0-for-1, 2 R; Dane Scahra, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-3, RBI; Trey Anderson, 1-for-2