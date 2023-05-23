LP closes with a win Published 7:55 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team closed out its regular season with a 14-0 win over Goodhue in six innings in Goodhue Monday.

Landon Meyer had a double and three RBIs for LP.

LP pitching: Isaac Nelsen (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 6 K; Mac Nelson, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K; Jake Truckenmiller, 1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 1 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Mac Nelson, 1-for-4, R; Hunter VaDeer, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Isaac Nelsen, 0-for-3, RBI; Dane Schara, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Logyn Brooks, 3-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Trey Anderson, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R