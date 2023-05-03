Louise E. Lingbeck, 85

Louise Elizabeth Lingbeck, age 85, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Legacy of Brownsdale. Louise was born April 1, 1938, to Reinhold and Frances (Stevens) Augustin in Austin, Minnesota. In 1957, she graduated from Austin High School. Louise was united in marriage to Delbert Lingbeck on January 18, 1958. She worked as a hairdresser for over 20 years and owned and operated Cinderella Beauty Salon. Louise was a lifelong Austin resident and belonged to the Eagles Club. She was a very adventurous person and enjoyed being outdoors. Some of her favorite things to do in her free time included fishing, hunting, and bowling. Louise also loved painting, trips to the casino, and animals, especially her cats. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her brother, Paul (Mary) Augustin; sister, Carol Belden; sister-in-law, Dorie Augustin; special friend, Clint Hertle; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhold and Frances Augustin; husband, Delbert Lingbeck; infant sister, Sharon; and two brothers, Fred and Art.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.