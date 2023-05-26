Level 3 predatory offender living in LeRoy

Published 5:30 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office has released a notification of a level three predatory offender staying in LeRoy.

According to the notification, Demetris Leonardo Duncan had engaged in sexual contact with a female in St. Cloud in which Duncan entered the residence of the victim and assaulted her while she was sleeping. Force and a weapon were used to gain compliance. His sentence was up in 2020.

Duncan is listed as homeless.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the information pursuant to Minnesota statutes.

