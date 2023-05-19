Letter to the Editor: Stamp Out Hunger drive a success Published 5:45 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Dear Editor,

The Austin letter carriers collected over 20,000 pounds of food during our 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. The food collected and the monetary donations converted to pounds of food will help our local food shelf provide much needed assistance to families and individuals throughout Mower County.

With summer coming and the usual summer drop in donations this effort will help keep inventory at the Salvation Army food shelf into the summer months. The carriers could not have done this alone. We want to thank the Austin High School student volunteers who assisted in collecting the food even in rainy weather.

Thanks to Jim’s Market Place for providing grocery bags that were delivered the week of the food drive.

The local media helped get the word out about the drive and we thank the Austin Daily Herald, KAUS radio, KAAL, KIMT and KTTC TV for their assistance. Finally, thanks to the generous residents of Austin and Mower County for their donations of food and money.

We all need help sometimes in our lives and the efforts of everyone involved will provide food for those who need it most. We look forward to next year and the 31st Stamp Out Hunger food drive the second Saturday in May 2024.

Bob Rosel

Austin Food Drive Coordinator