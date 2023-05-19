Letter to the Editor: Stamp Out Hunger drive a success

Published 5:45 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Daily Herald

Dear Editor, 

The Austin letter carriers collected over 20,000 pounds of food during our 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. The food collected and the monetary donations converted to pounds of food  will help our local food shelf provide much needed assistance to families and individuals throughout  Mower County. 

With summer coming and the usual summer drop in donations this effort will  help keep inventory at the Salvation Army food shelf into the summer months. The carriers could not have done this alone. We want to thank the Austin High School student volunteers who assisted in collecting the food even in rainy weather. 

Email newsletter signup

Thanks to Jim’s Market Place for providing grocery bags that were delivered the week of the food drive. 

The local media  helped get the word out about the drive and we thank the Austin Daily Herald, KAUS radio,  KAAL, KIMT and KTTC TV for their assistance. Finally, thanks to the generous residents of  Austin and Mower County for their donations of food and money. 

We all need help sometimes in our lives and the efforts of everyone involved will provide food  for those who need it most. We look forward to next year and the 31st Stamp Out Hunger food  drive the second Saturday in May 2024. 

Bob Rosel 

Austin Food Drive Coordinator 

More RSS General

Lea’s walk-off hit gives BP a 10-inning victory over Medford

Carlson, Blossoms take care of business in Maple River

Tempel drives in four as Vikings beat Maple River

Education Briefs

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections