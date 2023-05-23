Lembke leads Awesome Blossoms to a playoff win over Pine Island Published 9:42 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The No. 5 seeded Blooming Prairie softball team beat No. 4 Pine Island (8-8 overall) in a Section 1AA opener by a score of 4-3 in Pine Island Tuesday.

Macy Lembke had a double and three RBIs for BP ()11-8 overall).

BP will play at No. 1 Zumbroata-Mazeppa at 5 p.m. today.

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 5 BB, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs, R; Rachel Winznburg, 2-for-4, RBI, R; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-4, RBI; L. Schammel, double, 2-for-4; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-2, BB; Haven Carlson, 1-for-2; Ella Smith, 0-for-2, RBI, R