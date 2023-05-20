Lea’s walk-off hit gives BP a 10-inning victory over Medford Published 8:19 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Sophomore Alex Lea pitched eight strong innings before delivering a walk-off RBI in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Awesome Blossoms bested Medford 5-4 in Riverland Friday.

Lea struck out eight while allowing just one earned run and Zack Hein scored the relief win with two shutout innings for BP (4-11 overall).

BP pitching: Alex Lea, 8 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 8 K; Zack Hein (W) 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K

BP hitting: Jesse Cardenas, 2-for-6, double, 2 RBIs, R; Alex Lea, 2-for-6, 2 RBIs, R; Sam PIrkl, 1-for-5; Carter Bishop, 2-for-5, R; Luke Schammel, 1-for-5, double; Lane Lembke, double, 2-for-2, R, 2 BBs