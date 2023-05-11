Lawrence E. Enright, 92

Lawrence Ernest Enright, age 92, of Rose Creek, died Monday, May 8, 2023 at Sacred Heart Care Center.

Lawrence was born May 11, 1930 in Rose Creek, Minnesota to Ernest and Lillian (Hanson) Enright. He attended country school and graduated from Austin High School in 1948. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 where he served as Corporal during the Korean War. Lawrence married Mary Ann Huemann on September 25, 1956 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, MN.

Lawrence and Mary Ann lived on the Enright family farm where they raised their two children. Lawrence farmed with his brother, James, and they raised hogs, dairy farmed, and grew corn, soybeans, oats, and hay. He especially enjoyed raising deer for 20 years. The farm remained in the Enright family from 1888 until the summer of 2014 when Lawrence and Mary Ann sold it due to Mary Ann’s declining health.

Email newsletter signup

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Enright; sisters, Ruth Mullenbach, Mary Gerber, Norma Scott; and his wife, Mary Ann.

Survivors include his daughter, Diane Reese, Owatonna, MN; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Janel Enright, Rush City, MN; granddaughters, Samantha (Jake) Erickson, Rochester, MN, and Brittany Reese (Chris Goldie), Saint Clair Shores, MI; brothers-in-law, Jerome (Mary Ann) Mullenbach, Roger Gerber, Charles Scott; nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 am on Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Rose Creek with Father Greg Leif officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Thursday at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary where there will be a 6:45 pm prayer service. Visitation will also take place one hour before the mass at the church on Friday. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post #146.