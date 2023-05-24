Late surge not enough as Bruins edged out by Warriors in Robertson Cup title game Published 9:25 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The Austin Bruins went out with a complete effort, but they came up one win short of an elusive Robertson Cup title as they lost to the Oklahoma Warriors 4-3 in the title tilt for the NAHL championship in Blaine Tuesday night.

The Bruins, who out-shot Oklahoma 15-7 in the third period, had a power play and they pulled their goalie for a six-on-four advantage in the final 1:30 of the game, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors held them off.

Garrett Horsager put the Warriors up 4-3 when he scored a power play goal with 3:37 left in the game.

Email newsletter signup

Trent Wiemken stopped Oklahoma’s Rylan Brady on a penalty shot to keep the game tied at 3-3 with 13 minutes left in the third.

The Bruins trailed 3-1 in the second period, but Josh Giuliani and Walter Zacher each scored in a seven-minute stretch to tie things up at 3-3 going into the third period.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 2 0 – 3

Oklahoma 1 2 1 – 4

First period

(A) Isaak Brassard (Matys Brassard, Matthew Desiderio) 7:31

(O) Rylan Brady (Kaden Nelson, Owen Carlile) 11:37

Second period

(O) Brendan Williams (William Lawson-Body, Hunter Jones) 4:52

(O) Blaise Miller (Brady) 10:04

(A) Josh Giuliani (Walter Zacher, Damon Furuseth) (power play) 13:40

(A) Walter Zacher (Austin Salani, Jack Malinski) 19:07

Third period

(O) Garrett Horsager (William Lawson-Body) (power play) 16:23

Shots: Austin – 37; Oklahoma – 23

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-6; Oklahoma – 1-for-2