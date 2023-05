Ladies golf Club plays perfect golf Published 2:11 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

The Meadow Green Ramsey Ladies Club met on Wednesday.

The play of the day was perfect golf. Front nine winners were Janice Perrigo with zero points and Mary Jo Swoboda with one point.

Back nine winners were Joyce Anderson with one point and Judy McGuire with 3. Birdie was made by Chris Swatfager on hole No. 6.