Keenan is Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month Published 7:16 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Austin Noon Kiwanis, in conjunction with staff at Austin High School, has selected senior Andrew Keenan as their Student of the Month.

Regarding his academic experience at AHS, Andrew said: “My academic experience has been one of many challenges and successes at Austin High School. I chose to take the most difficult classes at AHS because I wanted to challenge myself. I had amazing teachers that helped me learn, grow, stay focused, answered my questions and created an exceptional environment to learn.”

Andrew has excelled in Honors, Advanced Placement and College (PSO) courses.

Some school related activities he has been involved with include soccer, National Honor Society, choir, Austinaires, piano, DECA, Link Crew, weightlifting, Student Council and speech.

Outside of school, Andrew said: “I have volunteered for many organizations throughout my years such as the United Way, the Austin Symphony Orchestra, choir, piano, the Austin ArtWorks Festival, Save the Steinway Project, and robotics tournaments, among others.”

He has collected 164 hours toward the Scarlet Cord program.

“I learned the importance of giving back and getting involved in my community,” he said.

Regarding post-secondary plans, Andrew will be attending the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado majoring in Systems Engineering.

“Once I graduate from the Academy, I plan to become an intelligence officer or pilot serving in the U.S. Air Force,” he said. “I have had incredible people that have had a positive impact on me, but most notably my parents. They have always encouraged me to focus on being the best version of myself, to be kind, and to do the right thing no matter what the consequences may be. Focusing on these three personal qualities has helped me in whatever I have faced and will help me as I start my journey at USAFA.”