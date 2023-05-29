Kay Anne Landrum, 70

Kay Anne Landrum, age 70, of Owatonna passed away at her home on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Born on October 13, 1952 in Austin, MN, Kay was the daughter of Florimond and Stella (Schneider) Meister. She graduated from Waterville Elysian High School in 1970. On August 27, 1971, she was united in marriage to Michael Landrum in Faribault. They have enjoyed over 50 wonderful years together.

“Kay was the sweetest loving person. She never judged or had a bad word for anyone. She struggled with repeated cancer for over 20 years and still always carried a smile for everyone she met, without complaining. She should be an inspiration to us all. I am a better man because of her, and the pain of loosing her will only end when I am reunited with her.”

Kay is survived by her husband, Michael Landrum of Owatonna; her sons, Ryan (Katie) Landrum of Waterville, Joshua Landrum of Eagle Lake; grandchildren, Taylor Landrum, Clare Landrum, Kiera Landrum, Kayla Landrum; two sisters, Irene Brandt of Winona, Kathy Meyer of Iowa City, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Florimond and Stella Meister; siblings, Lorraine Ludwig, David Meister, and Alan Meister.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodville Cemetery.

