Joyce Elaine Anderson, 86

Joyce Elaine Anderson, age 86, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family.

Joyce was born on December 9, 1936 in Austin, Minnesota to Donald and Esther Bellrichard. She was the eldest girl of eight children and took that role seriously, helping to care for all her younger siblings. Joyce attended Cedar City Country School and then Austin High School, graduating in 1954. She later received an accounting certificate at Austin Jr. College. She was organized and detail-oriented using these skills in her bookkeeping/office positions at Fox Electric and for the family’s construction company.

Her last job before retirement was at Nordin Optometric, which later became Family Eye Care Center. Joyce worked there for many years and dearly loved her work family.

Joyce met the love of her life, Dennis Anderson, as a freshman in high school. Joyce and Dennis were married on November 27th, 1954. They enjoyed 72+ years together. Joyce and Dennis welcomed their first child, Denise, into the world on April 28th, 1957 and their second daughter, Kristin, on March 16th, 1965. Kristin passed away from Leukemia in 1968, one month shy of her 3rd birthday.

Joyce was a natural athlete; excelled at bowling, golf, and bicycling. She started golfing in her 30s and was self-taught. Joyce rarely missed a shot and was able to consistently shoot in the 80s. She was an avid MN sports enthusiast and could often be found cheering on her Vikings, Twins, and Gophers. Joyce had a love for life and lived each day to the fullest. She enjoyed fishing trips with her parents and siblings, biking trips with her family and friends, socializing with her special high school girlfriends, visiting the State Fair with her family, and shopping for hours on end, especially when there were sales to be found. You could always find Joyce hitting up the early morning garage sales to find the best deals. She was a child at heart and loved buying toys for her grandkids. Joyce had a passion/talent for gardening, which she shared with her daughter. She also loved collecting different trinkets, decorating her house, cooking, and visiting friends in Albuquerque, NM. No time was ever wasted.

Nothing was more important to Joyce than family. She felt blessed to have close relationships with her siblings and their spouses. Joyce’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was their biggest cheerleader, never missing their sports and activities. Sleepovers at “Nanny and Bompa’s house” were her grandchildren’s favorite, especially when it was during the Mower County Fair.

For 7 years, Joyce courageously fought Multiple Myeloma. In and out of chemotherapy treatments, she always had a positive attitude and a witty sense of humor despite the pain she endured. A special thank you to Dr. Mina Hanna at the Mayo Oncology Center, the nurses at the Austin Infusion Center, and Nurse Regina and her Mayo Hospice team for the extraordinary care they gave Joyce.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Denise (Bob) Rinaldi of Owatonna; three grandchildren, Angela (Scott) Armstrong of Owatonna, Liz (Evan) Leingang of Plymouth, Joe (Nathan) Rinaldi of Omaha, NE; four great-grandchildren, Ethan and Mia Armstrong and Wes and Lydia Leingang; brother, Jim Bellrichard of Austin; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Bellrichard of Eagan; sister, Sharon (Richard) Jax of Austin; brother, Bob (Barb) Bellrichard of Austin; brother, John (Mary) Bellrichard of Austin; brother, Joe (Sue) Bellrichard of Austin; sister, Coleen (Burnie) Hanson of Austin; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kristin; her parents; her brother, Bill Bellrichard; brother-in-law, Gordon Anderson; and sister-in-law, Joyce (Jim) Bellrichard.

Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, May 3rd at 11:00 am at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Pastor Mike Walerius officiating. Visitation will be at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be held at a later date.