Joyce Ann Motzko, 82, of Brownsdale, MN died peacefully on May 10th, 2023, at Austin Mayo Clinic surrounded by her loved ones and the wonderful staff in the hospital. Even in her final days, she had her spunk and humor.

Joyce was born to Gladys (Cerny) and Robert Farrell on July 31st, 1940 in Marshall Township. She graduated from Rose Creek High School. She started beauty school in 1983 which led to a lifelong passion for cosmetology.

She married Darrell Maas in 1959. They had six children together. Joyce went on to remarry Giles Motzko in 1984.

Joyce was a member of Our Lady of Loretto Church, and church choir. She enjoyed painting, cooking, and baking. She loved playing guitar and singing at family gatherings. Joyce could always be found having coffee with the ladies. She absolutely adored her dog Scrappy. Joyce will be laid to rest with her beloved dog, Liam.

Preceded in death by her parents Gladys and Robert Farrell, first husband Darrell, second husband Giles, brothers Keith, William, and Robert Jr., brothers-in-law Norman and Lowell, son-in-law Craig Carpenter, and daughter Michell.

She is survived by her aunt Marion; sisters Gloria and Judy; her sisters-in-law Retha and Doris, her children Marie (Steve) Bussiere; Michael (Jan) Maas; Matthew (Michele) Maas; Marion Colbert; and Mark (Patsy) Maas; son-in-law Bill (Melinda) Carpenter; three step-sons, and a step-daughter and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10:00-11:00am on Monday, May 15th, 2023, at Queen of Angels Church at 1001 Oakland Ave East, in Austin MN with Father Greg Leif officiating. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Join the family after for food and refreshments. Burial will take place after services at Greenwood Cemetery south of Brownsdale, MN.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 501 2nd St NW PO Box 461 Hayfield, MN 55944, (507) 477-2259. Blessed be her memory.