JERRY THOMAS MACVEY

Jerry Thomas MacVey, 84, of Brownsdale, MN passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Cedars in Austin.

Jerry Thomas was born in Palo Alto County, Iowa on December 4, 1938, the son of Thomas and Elizabeth (Papenfuhs) MacVey. He graduated from high school in Rolfe, Iowa. The day after graduation he moved to Dexter, MN to live with his uncle. Jerry was united in marriage to Deanna Unger at her grandparents’ home in Hayfield, MN on February 19, 1961.

Jerry worked for Trowbridge/Red Owl for 25 years as a produce manager. Later he dusted off his CDL and drove and delivered cement trucks for McNeilus for two years. He decided to be a road warrior and drove for Young Trucking – RCI for 14 years and finished his career with Kruger Trucking.

Jerry loved his horses, camping at Forestville, and the many trips to Custer State Park in South Dakota.

When Tom and Lisa were younger, he was very active in 4-H receiving the Plager 4-H Leader Award in 1980. He also served on the Mower County Fair Board for 17 years.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Deanna MacVey, Brownsdale, MN; son, Tom (Barb) MacVey, Dodge Center, MN; Lisa (Doug) Harrington, LeRoy, MN; granddaughter, Tayler (Hunter Anderson) MacVey, Hayfield, MN; brother, Larry (Joann) MacVey, of AZ and sister-in-law, Bettie MacVey, Dubuque, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Elizabeth MacVey Lindsey; stepfather, Lloyd Lindsey and brother, Garry.

Jerry donated his body to Mayo and the family will have a graveside service at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Brownsdale.

A celebration of life will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield. Blessed be his memory.

