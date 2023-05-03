Jeanine E. Anderson

Jeanine Anderson of Adams, Minnesota, passed peacefully into the next life surrounded by family members on April 29, 2023, while being cared for at the Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin, Minnesota.

Jeanine was born on November 1, 1933, in Austin, Minnesota to William (Bill) and Emma (Haack) Albright. Jeanine graduated from Austin High School in 1952. After high school, she worked as a telephone operator in Austin. In 1954, Jeanine married John Anderson, the boy who took her to her high school prom. They moved to Adams, but Jeanine remained an Austin girl at heart. Jeanine loved being a mother to their three daughters and always supported them as they pursued their various passions. She also loved her job as a teacher’s aide at Southland Elementary School where she patiently worked with children who needed extra help with math and reading. Jeanine enjoyed playing cards and Scrabble, and especially relished beating her daughters at the game. She enjoyed walking, visiting with her friends, and attending church.

Jeanine was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Rolland and Robert; sisters-in-law, JoAnn, Ruth Ann, and Cheri; and her brother- and sister-in-law, John and Beverly Kohoutek. She is survived by her husband; brother, Gary Albright; brother- and sister-in-law, Dave and Charlotte Anderson; daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Mark Bellrichard, Linda and David Carnahan and Susan and Mike Lewison; grandchildren, Kathy Bellrichard, John Bellrichard, Todd (Kelle) Bellrichard, Allison Bellrichard, Scott Bellrichard and Tim Lewison; and ten great grandchildren.

Email newsletter signup

A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. A celebration of Jeanine’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 3 from 2-5pm at the Cedars Senior Apartments community room in Adams, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.