Jane Taylor Academy of Dance to hold annual recital Published 4:24 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Students at the Jane Taylor Academy of Dance have had a busy and exciting season. They held their annual Christmas Show at the Paramount in December, participated in Hometown Christmas Celebration, participated in the 69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon, and competed during the spring season.

They are also eagerly awaiting their 59th annual recital, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets are available at the door for $6.

They will also be dancing at the Cedars Apartments and during Austin’s Freedom festivities on July 3-4.

During the competition season the Jane Taylor Dancers were awarded the following: Senior Company received first overall and a special award, Let Me Entertain You and Good Team Work at Trilogy Dance Competition and two stars.

Senior and Junior Companies Tap received first overall and two stars at the Trilogy Dance Competition, Junior Company Jazz received ninth overall and two stars at the Trilogy Dance Competition and Kylie Nienow received eighth overall and three stars at the Trilogy Dance Competition.

The companies received a Special Academic Award at Dance XTreme Competition, Senior Company Jazz received high gold and a Special Energy Award and Future Stars Award at Dance XTreme Competition and Junior Company Jazz received high gold at Dance XTreme Competition.

Company Lyrical received high gold at Dance XTreme Competition, senior and Junior Companies Tap received High Gold at Dance XTreme Competition. Rachel Engelstad received a special award for Diva Explosive and high gold at the Dance XTreme Competition, Emma Haugen received high gold at the Dance XTreme Competition, Kylie Nienow received high gold at the Dance XTreme Competition and Bianca Herrera received high gold at the Dance XTreme Competition.