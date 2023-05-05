Jamey Helgeson: Mark your calendars for Cornhole for a Cause Published 5:38 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

LIFE Mower County and Hwy 218 Cornhole have come together to raise money for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, along with their families. This event will be held on Saturday, May 20, at the Austin Eagles Lookout Aerie 703.

Cornhole for a Cause is a great way to bring people together for a fun and meaningful cause. It is a family-friendly activity that can involve people of all ages and abilities. By participating in the event, individuals can have a good time and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org/cornhole, call 507-433-8994, or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

Email newsletter signup

Why is LIFE Mower County important to this community?

In a world that often fails to recognize the unique challenges and experiences of individuals with disabilities, LIFE Mower County serves as advocates and helps those who need assistance. From providing essential resources and programs to championing disability rights and promoting inclusion, LIFE Mower County plays a vital role in enhancing the lives of people with disabilities and their families.

LIFE Mower County offers an array of essential resources and programs that can help people with disabilities live more fulfilling and independent lives. We provide recreation, educational and social activities for people of all ages. Beyond these programs, LIFE Mower County also plays a critical role in advocating for disability rights and promoting greater societal inclusion. We work tirelessly to combat discrimination and to ensure that people with disabilities are afforded the same rights and opportunities as their able-bodied counterparts. They also work to raise awareness about disability issues and to foster greater understanding and acceptance of people with disabilities in the broader community.

Despite their significant contributions, LIFE Mower County often faces financial challenges that can limit its ability to provide essential programs and support. LIFE Mower County relies on donations, fundraisers, and grants to fund its operations, which can be difficult to secure in an increasingly competitive philanthropic landscape. As a result, it is more important than ever for individuals and communities to support LIFE Mower County and to help ensure that people with disabilities have access to the resources and support they need to thrive. LIFE Mower County is a critical component of our society, providing essential resources, advocacy, and support to individuals with disabilities and their families. By supporting LIFE Mower County, you can help ensure that people with disabilities are able to live full and meaningful lives and that their voices are heard and respected in our communities and beyond. Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org, call 507-433-8994, or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

Upcoming Events

Monday: People First Aktion Club

Tuesday: Open Center

Wednesday: Youth/Family: Cooking with Thelma

Wednesday: Dining Out With Friends

Thursday: Self-Advocates Minnesota

Friday: Karaoke Dance Party

Saturday: You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

May 16: Bingo

May 17: People First Aktion Club Volunteering with United Way

May 17: Youth/Family: Cooking with Thelma

May 18: What’s Cooking

May 19: Movie and Munchies

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar