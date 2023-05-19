Jamey Helgeson: Impact people’s lives by volunteering Published 5:38 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Jamey Helgeson

LIFE Mower County

Volunteering is a powerful way to make a positive impact in the lives of others, and one particularly rewarding avenue is to dedicate your time and skills to LIFE Mower County. LIFE Mower County plays a vital role in supporting individuals with disabilities, empowering them to lead fulfilling lives, and promoting inclusivity in society. By volunteering at LIFE Mower County, you can make a profound difference and experience personal growth in the process.

Understanding Disability Nonprofit Organizations: LIFE Mower County is dedicated to addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by individuals with disabilities. We offer a range of services, including advocacy, support, education, and recreation programs. LIFE Mower County aims to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities and create an inclusive society that recognizes their rights and capabilities.

Reasons to Volunteer

Making a Meaningful Impact: Volunteering at a LIFE Mower County allows you to directly impact the lives of individuals with disabilities. Your efforts can bring about positive change, enhance their well-being, and help them overcome barriers and challenges they may face on a daily basis. Witnessing the progress and growth of the people you support can be incredibly rewarding.

Expanding Your Perspective: Volunteering at LIFE Mower County provides a unique opportunity to gain insight into the lives of people with disabilities and understand their experiences. By interacting with individuals from diverse backgrounds and abilities, you can broaden your horizons, challenge preconceptions, and foster empathy and understanding.

Developing New Skills: Volunteering offers a platform to develop and enhance a wide range of skills. Whether it’s communication, problem-solving, teamwork, or leadership, working with LIFE Mower County can help you cultivate valuable attributes that are beneficial both in your personal and professional life.

Building Relationships: Volunteering fosters the creation of meaningful connections with both the individuals you support and the staff members and fellow volunteers. These relationships can be a source of inspiration, support, and personal growth, as you become part of a compassionate and dedicated community.

Making a Lasting Difference: Volunteering at LIFE Mower County is not just about immediate impact but also about creating long-term change. By contributing your time and expertise, you become an advocate for inclusivity and play a vital role in promoting equal opportunities and rights for individuals with disabilities.

Getting Involved

Contact LIFE Mower County: Reach out to LIFE Mower County if you are interested in and inquire about their volunteer opportunities. They may have specific roles, such as assisting with organizing events, providing administrative support, or engaging in community outreach. Discuss your skills, availability, and interests to find the best fit.

Attend Orientation and Training: Once accepted as a volunteer, LIFE Mower County provides orientation and training sessions to familiarize you with their programs, policies, and the population they serve. This preparation equips you with the knowledge and tools to effectively contribute to their mission.

Dedicate Your Time and Effort: As a volunteer, commit to your scheduled shifts and responsibilities. Approach your tasks with enthusiasm, compassion, and a willingness to learn. Be respectful of confidentiality and follow LIFE Mower County’s guidelines and policies.

Reflect and Learn: Volunteering at LIFE Mower County is a continuous learning experience. Reflect on your interactions, challenges, and achievements. Share your insights with others, raise awareness about disability issues, and advocate for inclusivity in your community.

Learn more at www.lifemowercounty.org/volunteer, or contact Jamey at 507-473-4832 or jamey@lifemowercounty.org.

