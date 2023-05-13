In Your Community: Thompson honored with IBNA award Published 7:06 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Nicholas Thompson, of Austin, was recognized by the Iowa Broadcast News Association at its annual conference held Saturday, April 29, at the Prairie Meadows Conference Center in Altoona.

Thompson won third place for In-Depth Series.

KWAR-FM Radio won first place awards for Best Newscast, Sports Coverage, In-Depth Series, Feature and Public Affairs. Knight Vision, Wartburg’s news, sports, film and streaming outlet, was recognized with first-place awards for News Photography and In-Depth Series. The outlets won an additional 13 second- and third-place awards.