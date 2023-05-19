In Your Community: Mason’s announce scholarship winners

Published 5:56 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Daily Herald

At a recent Celebrate Masonry Dinner, four scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors. Each student received $2,000.00 which included a matching grant from MN Masonic Charities.  The awards were from Fidelity Lodge No. 39 and Unity Chapter No. 29 Order of Eastern Star. Shown accepting their awards are Emma Haugen and Nora Tweeten with scholarship committee members Gary Brolsma, Neil Hanson, Sur Graves-Johnson and Steve Neiswanger. Not pictured, but receiving an award are Joseph Garry and Cassidy Shute. Photo provided

