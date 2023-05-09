In Your Community: Local scouts compete in District Pinewood Derby Published 6:13 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Area Cub Scouts from Adams, Albert Lea, Austin and Lyle put their cars to the test as they competed against over 70 other scouts in the annual Pinewood Derby event held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Austin on Saturday, April 29.

Each year the Austin Noon Kiwanis holds evening Pack races prior to the district race for scouts to test out their cars and compete against the other members in their Pack and Den.

The culminating event is the district race in which scouts are able to race their cars with those from other packs.

Each scout is presented with a participation patch and trophies are awarded to first, second, third and fourth place for each level: Lion (Kindergarten), Tiger (Grade 1), Wolf (Grade 2), Bear (Grade 3), Webelo (Grade 4 & 5) and Open Class (Siblings and Parents who are not scouts).

A big THANK YOU to all who support Austin Noon Kiwanis annual peanut sales and Pizza Ranch fundraisers. These fundraisers allow us to “Support the Children of the World” in our local communities.

Results

Lion – Kindergarten

First: Tyson J – Austin Pack 113

Second: Freya R – Austin Pack 113

Third: Booker D – Albert Lea Pack 105

Fourth: Andy H – Lyle Pack 120

Tiger – First Grade

First: Cooper D – Adams Pack 114

Second: Isaac M – Austin Pack 113

Third: Christina C – Adams Pack 114

Fourth: Caleb F – Albert Lea Pack 105

Wolf – Second Grade

First: Stephen C – Adams Pack 114

Second: Connor B – Austin Pack 113

Third: Karson B – Adams Pack 114

Third: Sorin G – Adams Pack 114

Fourth: Liam H – Lyle Pack 120

Bear – Third Grade

First: Lily H – Austin Pack 113

Second: Ryler B – Austin Pack 113

Third: Torin R – Austin Pack 113

4th – Jordan M – Lyle Pack 120

Webelo – Fourth and Fifth Grades

First: Kayden H – Lyle Pack 120

Second: Liam G – Albert Lea Pack 105

Third: Landon M – Lyle Pack 120

Fourth: Benjamin B – Austin Pack 113

Open – Non-scout participants

First: Noah H – Lyle Pack 120

Second: Mia G – Albert Lea Pack 105

Third: Bjorn S – Austin Pack 113

Fourth: Magnus G – Austin Pack 113