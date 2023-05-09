In Your Community: Local scouts compete in District Pinewood Derby
Published 6:13 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Area Cub Scouts from Adams, Albert Lea, Austin and Lyle put their cars to the test as they competed against over 70 other scouts in the annual Pinewood Derby event held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Austin on Saturday, April 29.
Each year the Austin Noon Kiwanis holds evening Pack races prior to the district race for scouts to test out their cars and compete against the other members in their Pack and Den.
The culminating event is the district race in which scouts are able to race their cars with those from other packs.
Each scout is presented with a participation patch and trophies are awarded to first, second, third and fourth place for each level: Lion (Kindergarten), Tiger (Grade 1), Wolf (Grade 2), Bear (Grade 3), Webelo (Grade 4 & 5) and Open Class (Siblings and Parents who are not scouts).
A big THANK YOU to all who support Austin Noon Kiwanis annual peanut sales and Pizza Ranch fundraisers. These fundraisers allow us to “Support the Children of the World” in our local communities.
Results
Lion – Kindergarten
First: Tyson J – Austin Pack 113
Second: Freya R – Austin Pack 113
Third: Booker D – Albert Lea Pack 105
Fourth: Andy H – Lyle Pack 120
Tiger – First Grade
First: Cooper D – Adams Pack 114
Second: Isaac M – Austin Pack 113
Third: Christina C – Adams Pack 114
Fourth: Caleb F – Albert Lea Pack 105
Wolf – Second Grade
First: Stephen C – Adams Pack 114
Second: Connor B – Austin Pack 113
Third: Karson B – Adams Pack 114
Third: Sorin G – Adams Pack 114
Fourth: Liam H – Lyle Pack 120
Bear – Third Grade
First: Lily H – Austin Pack 113
Second: Ryler B – Austin Pack 113
Third: Torin R – Austin Pack 113
4th – Jordan M – Lyle Pack 120
Webelo – Fourth and Fifth Grades
First: Kayden H – Lyle Pack 120
Second: Liam G – Albert Lea Pack 105
Third: Landon M – Lyle Pack 120
Fourth: Benjamin B – Austin Pack 113
Open – Non-scout participants
First: Noah H – Lyle Pack 120
Second: Mia G – Albert Lea Pack 105
Third: Bjorn S – Austin Pack 113
Fourth: Magnus G – Austin Pack 113