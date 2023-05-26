In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:48 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Players came from Mason City, Iowa, Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek to play duplicate bridge on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m. for both sessions.

Tuesday’s winners, with nine teams playing, were:

First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Email newsletter signup

Second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third place, Millie Siever and Bill Momsen

Fourth place, Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

Five tables played on Wednesday. Winners were:

First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second place, Jim Fisher and Jaynard Johnson

Third place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Fourth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hansen

Some interesting hands, including hands that had actual opening counts to open the bidding, only to be doubled on the first round; which brings up a recent article in an ACBL magazine written by Dr James Sternberg. He alerts us to pay attention to the bidding, stop and analyze.

There is possibly a balancing double or reopening with a call when the opposing bidding is stopped at a low level. We have several players who do and will double after hearing a possible low level contract. Rattling their bidding is okay, and unlike Monopoly, there is no “go to jail” card. Some examples of teams bidding preempt, pass, pass, or 1 X, pass, pass, or 1 S- Pass-2S-pass. Actually this move by the opponent is chicanery and there is no fine for their trying to foil plans for a low level score. The opponent is interested in the same goal for their side.

See you next week.