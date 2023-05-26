In Your Community: Brownsdale Study Club Published 5:49 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

President Shelley Vogel hosted the Brownsdale Study club on May 16. She opened the meeting with the reading of the Collect. Four members answered the roll call, “Nicknames you’ve had.” Mary Kidwiler Moritz made a motion to correct the minutes to state 100th anniversary, not 110th anniversary, seconded by Rena Perrigo. The treasurer’s report was approved.

Under old business, Therese Manggaard got approval from Diane at Alamo Annie’s to hold a tea party next year to celebrate the Study Club’s 100th anniversary. Mary reported that 17 units of blood were collected at the Brownsdale blood drive. The next one will take place on July 12. There was no new business.

Therese made a motion to adjourn, seconded by Mary.

Therese presented the main topics, “Blue Zones.” There are five places in the world with the highest life expectancy, or with the highest proportion of people who reach age 100.

1. Barbara region of Sardinia

2. Ikaria, Greece

3. Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica

4. Seventh Day Adventists around Loma Linda, California

5. Okinawa, Japan

The nine lifestyle habits of these people include:

1. Move Naturally – They don’t go to gyms. Instead, they live in an environment that makes them move. They grow gardens.

2. Purpose – Knowing your sense of purpose is worth up to seven years of extra life expectancy.

3. Downshift – Make a routine in your life to shed stress. Pray, nap or do a happy hour.

4. 80% Rule – Stop eating when your stomach is 80% full. People in the blue zones eat their smallest meal in the late afternoon and then they don’t eat any more the rest of the day.

5. Plant Slant – Beans, including lava, black, soy and lentils, are the cornerstone of most centenarian diets.

6. Alcohol in moderation – With the exception of the Adventists, all blue zone people drink moderately and regularly.

7. Belong – Attending faith-based services four times per month will add 4-14 years of life expectancy.

8. Loved Ones First – Families come first with their time and love.

9. Right Tribe – The world’s longest lived people chose or were born into social circles that supported healthy behaviors. Associate with uplifting people.

Mary’s blast from the past highlighted the May 1993 meeting which was held at Lorraine Ellingson’s new home. Rena Perrigo was a new member. Roll call was prefixed by the introductory phrase, “Remember When?” Irene Barnum presented the main topic, “The House that Women Built.”

This, referring to women from across the United States who gathered in Washington D.C. and, in just seven days, completed building a house for Habitat for Humanity. Janice Holst chose to share about the beauty of birds, especially the canary.

Along with a delicious peanut butter blondie, Shelly made a savory seasonal treat, dandelion fritters. The secret to avoid bitter fritters is to carefully remove the bracts (green leaves at the top of the stem.)