In Your Community: Albert Lea Public Library holding spring book sale Published 7:06 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

The Friends of the Albert Lea Public Library are holding a Spring Book Sale May 18-20. All proceeds from the sale go towards programs and equipment for the library. The sale will take place in the Albert Lea City Center Garage, located near the Fountain Street entrance to City Center and Albert Lea Public Library.

Sale Details:

Thursday, May 18: 4-7 p.m. – Members Only Preview (join at the door for $5)

Friday, May 19: Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 20: 9 a.m to Noon – Bag Sale – fill any size bag for one low price